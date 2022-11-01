On Saturday, October 29, thousands of young people celebrated Halloween in the streets of the renowned Itaewon district of Seoul, in South Korea. However, what started as a night out ended in tragedy: a human stampede caused the death of more than 150 peoplewhile 80 were injured.

(Also read: South Korea: the K-pop actor and singer who died in the stampede in Seoul).

What happened in Seoul?

According to the information that has been released, about 100,000 inhabitants of Seoul gathered in this sector, whose narrow streets are famous for its bars and restaurants, to celebrate Halloween after 2 years of capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus. In fact, contrary to previous years, there was a lack of police accompaniment, which was not preventing the crowd, according to what a survivor told the ‘BBC’.

“People started to push from behind, it was like a wave, nothing could be done. Even if you were standing, someone was pushing you from behind and from the front,” Nuhyil Ahammed told the aforementioned medium.

(Of interest: Stampede in South Korea: the harsh story of a Latina who survived tragedy).

when people are constantly pushing, stepping, breathing, & squeezing you its literally the most uncomfortable and sufferable thing to ever experience. to be stuck for hours in that state & seeing people fall besides you is absolutely devastating 💔#itaewonpic.twitter.com/t6GY3ABsbn — ْ (@eyestanchaos) October 30, 2022

For reasons that are the subject of investigation, around 10:00 pm local time, those attending the ‘Halloween night’ began to run and push those who were ahead. As it is a steep street, a massive fall occurred at the top of the slopecausing dozens of people to be crushed.

The cries of anguish and the sirens of the ambulances were combined with the music that sounded inside the establishments. Some of the witnesses to the chaos came out of the bars to help revive the wounded.

(You can read: South Korea: what caused the stampede that left 153 dead in Seoul?).

“There were so many people that they needed normal people to do CPR. So everybody came out to help“, commented a Spanish tourist to the British media.

The dramatic images of what happened on the fateful night of Saturday, October 29, show the magnitude of the tragedy that mourns Seoul.

(Also: Seoul decrees a week of mourning after deadly human avalanche).

when people are constantly pushing, stepping, breathing, & squeezing you its literally the most uncomfortable and sufferable thing to ever experience. to be stuck for hours in that state & seeing people fall besides you is absolutely devastating 💔#itaewonpic.twitter.com/t6GY3ABsbn — ْ (@eyestanchaos) October 30, 2022

Itaewon crowd footage taken from Tik Tok – when dealing with these incidents – clear from the back to the front ( WARNING- these images can cause distress) pic.twitter.com/PIVw2RQ6eN — Working With Crowds (@wwcrowds) October 30, 2022

(Keep reading: Seoul: the testimonies of the panic in the stampede in a Halloween festival).

More news

Videos: panic after collapse of a bridge in India that leaves more than 137 dead

Dog that walked with a human leg in its snout led to a macabre discovery

Why did Jair Bolsonaro and his wife unfollow each other on Instagram?

ELTIEMPO.COM