South Korea and USA They agreed on Friday to establish a joint nuclear strategy by the middle of next year in order to reinforce their deterrence strategy against North Korea.

“We agreed to complete the guidelines relating to the planning and operation of a nuclear strategy by the middle of next year,” the deputy adviser of South Korean National Security, Kim Tae-hyo, after the second meeting of the so-called Nuclear Consultation Group (NCG) in Washington.

We will be able to adopt an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack

“In other words, we have agreed to complete general guidelines on how to deter and respond to threats from North Korea next year,” he added.

​Kim explained that these guidelines will cover various issues related to information sharing, establishing security mechanisms, formulating consultation procedures in the event of a nuclear crisis, crisis management, risk reduction or the operation of a chief communication channel. State to head of state in real time.

“Together with the ability to firmly deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, we will be able to adopt an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack,” said the South Korean vice national security advisor.

Friday was the second meeting of the NCG, which both countries established in April to reinforce the so-called extended deterrence, the mechanism by which Washington undertakes to protect Seoul from an attack by Pyongyang.

This second meeting, in which some 60 military and diplomatic officials from both countries participated, takes place at a time marked by the recent launch into orbit of the first North Korean spy satellite, the growing rapprochement between Pyongyang and Moscow and the possibility of that the regime can launch, as Seoul has pointed out, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) before the end of the year.

After the meeting, both sides issued a statement in which they reaffirmed that any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States and its allies will result in the “end of the Kim regime” and in which they committed to holding the third meeting of the NCG in the summer of 2024 in South Korea.

EFE

