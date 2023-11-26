South Korea and China agreed today to collaborate to maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula after a new increase in tension with North Korea following the launch of Pyongyang’s first spy satellitewhich claims to have taken satellite images of potential military targets in the South.

Meeting this Sunday in the South Korean city of Busan, Seoul’s Foreign Minister, Park Jin, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the latest technological developments of the North Korean regime, which has decided to completely abandon a trade agreement. military conciliation signed with the South in 2018.

Seoul announced the partial abandonment of the pact regarding the reduction of surveillance on the militarized border with the neighboring country following the launch last Tuesday night, to which Pyongyang responded by completely abandoning the agreement.

This turn adds more tension to the already tense situation in Korea, with a growing distance between both countries after the record volume of missile tests and other weapons tests carried out by North Korea since last year.

Minister Park assured Wang that his country’s decision to abandon part of the pact is a “minimal” defensive measure in the face of the regime’s growing belligerence and asked the Chinese foreign minister to strengthen collaboration between their countries in such a scenario.

Park asked that “China play a constructive role, since it is in the common interest of South Korea and China that North Korea stops its provocations and takes the path of denuclearization,” according to details of the meeting provided by the South Korean Foreign Ministry and collected by local news agency Yonhap.

Minister Wang, for his part, expressed “concern” about the increase in tension in the region after the satellite launch and said that Beijing will do its part “to help to stabilize the situation,” according to the same government source.

The meeting takes place days after the launch of the North Korean spy satellite Malligyong-1 into orbit, after two failed attempts.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin meets with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Many Western countries condemned the launch of the space rocket to orbit it, which they consider a covert test of ballistic missiles (technology used in these devices), prohibited for Pyongyang by UN sanctions.

China has called on all parties involved to remain calm and exercise restraint regarding the satellite, assuring that it will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in Korea, as Wang reiterated to Park today.

Park and Wang met this Sunday hours before holding a meeting with the Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, in the city in the south of the Korean Peninsula to discuss this and other developments of common interest and try to coordinate to revive their stagnant trilateral summits of yesteryear.

Park also met this morning with Kamikawa, with whom she addressed pending bilateral issues such as the disputes surrounding the sexual slaves of the Nion imperial army in the last century, one of the main stumbling blocks in their relations.

The Japanese minister in turn spoke with Wang the day before, in a meeting where conversations took precedence on the veto imposed by China on its imports of seafood products captured in Japan following the start of the discharge of treated water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant at the end of August.

EFE

