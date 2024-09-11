North Korea has launched an “unidentified ballistic missile” into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Seoul’s military said, adding that an analysis was underway but did not provide further details. Pyongyang has “launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea,” Seoul’s chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan. Japan’s coast guard has also warned vessels of a possible launch.