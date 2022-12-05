The tension between the two Koreas increases after the launch of more than a hundred missiles on the maritime border by North Korea, according to what the authorities in Seoul denounced on Monday. The shots were fired around 3:00 p.m. local time from Kumgang county, in Kangwon province, and from Cape Jangsan, in South Hwanghae, the South Korean Army General Staff has detailed. The nearly 130 artillery shells towards ‘buffer zones’ on the border represent a “violation” of the military agreement signed in 2018.

As reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the missiles have hit two ‘buffer zones’ located on the Northern Limit Line, which is the ‘de facto’ maritime border between the two countries, created after the agreement agreed four years ago. in order to reduce border tensions. “We strongly demand that North Korea stop the shooting immediately,” said the Army General Staff, after mentioning that it warned Pyongyang that these shootings were “a clear violation” of the agreement.

Seoul’s military authorities are monitoring the situation and movements in their neighboring country along with the United States. In addition, they have confirmed the strengthening of their defensive posture in the face of any type of incident. In this regard, both today and tomorrow, the Army will carry out live-fire exercises in Cheorwon County, northeast of the capital.