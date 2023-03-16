As the South Korean president and Japanese prime minister were to meet in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, North Korea fired at least one new intercontinental missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, Seoul reported.

“The Japanese military detected a long-range ballistic missile fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP, adding that it was an ICBM.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense also confirmed the launch, stating on its Twitter account that it estimated that the missile “would fall outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, about 550 kilometers east of the Korean peninsula.” The Japanese coast guard asked ships in the area to keep an eye out for any debris floating in the sea.

North Korea launched its third missile since Saturday, according to Seoul, it is an intercontinental one.

It was Pyongyang’s third show of force since Sunday, as South Korea and the United States this week hold their biggest joint military drills in five years.

“Need to Cooperate”

President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet in Tokyo on Thursday for talks that include Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

The summit is the first in 12 years between the two neighboring powers, who are trying to repair ties long damaged by atrocities committed by Japan during its 35-year colonial rule over Korea (1910-1945).

“Korea and Japan need to cooperate more and more in this time of multiple crises in which North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats are intensifying,” South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in an interview for various media outlets on Wednesday. of communication, including AFP.

“We cannot afford to waste time on the tense relations between Korea and Japan. I believe we must put an end to the vicious cycle of mutual hostility and work together to defend the common interests of our two countries,” he added.

Joint military exercises

Both countries are increasing their defense spending and regularly hold joint military exercises.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday and two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday, hours before the start of drills between the United States and South Korea.

The maneuvers, called “Shield of Freedom”, began on Monday and are scheduled to last ten days.

The South Korean military also revealed in early March that Washington and Seoul special forces are conducting “Teak Knife” military exercises, which consist of simulated precision strikes against key North Korean installations.

The “Shield of Freedom” exercises focus on the “changing security environment” due to North Korea’s increasing aggressiveness, the allies said.

North Korea views the exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and regularly promises “overwhelming” action in response.

