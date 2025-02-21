The audience of Valladolid You have imposed one condemnation of two and a half years in prison to hacker Aurelio MP for the use of a “malicious software” with which he managed to obtain the data from another man. Once he agreed to these data, he requested in his name different loans by import each of 26,000 euros For the alleged purchase of several cars whose amounts did not return to financial.

In his sentence, the Court understands proven that the accused He committed a crime of computer scam with another of falsity of a commercial document per individual and imposes two and a half years in jail and a fine of 1,920 euros, according to the information of the press cabinet of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León.

In addition, as civil liability, the conviction will have to indemnify with 3,000 euros to the injured and also to Xfera with 26,544.70 euros and Cetelem with 26,330.90 euros, with the corresponding procedural interest.

The Valladolid Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusation had requested for the now convicted of a five -year prison sentence as the author of the impersonation of the identity of the Valladolid. In his name he requested the aforementioned loans that he never returned to the harmful companies, Cetelem and Xfera Consumer Finance, who claim, respectively, 26,544.77 and 26,330.90 euros.

“We had never obtained so many evidence in a fact of these characteristics,” said the police expert, who explained that in March 2022 the arrest of Aurelio MP was produced (better known as Aurex). During the Property Registry They seized a laptop and a mobile phone which contained data from the complainant, David ML, including a copy of his ID.

About him modus operandi Used by the defendant, who accepted his right not to declare, not even to questions from his defender, the accusations argued that Aurelio MP, with the use of that computer artifice called Redlinegot infect the computer of the Financial Toyota Kredibank Gmph which the victim had requested 26,000 euros for the purchase of a car.

It was then when It was done with all your data (DNI, payrolls …) which then used on July 28, 2021 to request in his name two loans for identical amount to the financial ones harmed pretending that they were to acquire a car, without later paying any amount.