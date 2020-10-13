There are games in a footballer’s career that mark a before and after. The meeting that Seoane played at Mestalla is the key clash that has marked his continuity in Huesca. The player had a foot and a half outside of Míchel’s team and before the casualties of several players he started, and after being the best of the Huesca, his departure was stopped in the form of a loan and he became an unexpected signing for the coach, who has found an ideal replacement for Mikel Rico in Madrid.

The 22-year-old was on loan to Lugo during the second round of last year and his growth was noticeable since the preseason began. After having earned a place in the squad, now he wants more prominence in the Alto Aragonese team: “For me it is an illusion to be in this team and I really want to give everything. I have always characterized myself as a player who works in both areas, with what I can contribute both defensively and offensively. ” Jaime Seoane explained that this course has added more minutes under the command of Míchel than during all of last season. Proof that his growth at Anxo Carro was very profitable for both the footballer and the club.