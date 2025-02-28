The United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16) has concluded with important advances on some fronts, but with significant deficiencies that put at risk the implementation of the global biodiversity framework (MGB). SEO/BirdLife values ​​the creation of the Cali Fund, a financial mechanism with the potential to facilitate the mobilization of resource for conservation, especially in countries with greater needs. However, the lack of agreements on global financing and the absence of a solid monitoring and accountability system threaten the effectiveness of the commitments adopted.

Asunción Ruiz, executive director of SEO/BirdLife considers that “we are at a time when multilateralism is the only way to guarantee a world in peace and with the ability to deal with the ecological and social crisis. Global challenges do not understand borders. The climatic crisis and the loss of biodiversity can only face the cooperation of all the governments of the world. Even more necessary when some countries like the United States still do not assume their responsibility in key agreements ».

One of the most prominent achievements of COP16 has been the implementation of the Fund of Cali, designed to channel voluntary contributions, especially from the private sector, towards the protection and restoration of biodiversity. Although its creation is an important first step to reduce the financial gap in conservation, the key aspects of its implementation, the distribution of the funds and their governance are still to be defined.

Another significant advance has been the recognition of the role of indigenous peoples and local communities in conservation, establishing a more structured participation mechanism within the agreement on biological diversity (CDB). This recognition is crucial, since these peoples have historically been the main guardians of biodiversity and their active involvement is essential for the success of conservation policies.









Despite these advances, COP16 has left unresolved critical aspects:

Lack of a stable global financing mechanism: the global financing mechanism has not been specified that guarantees that developing countries have sufficient resources to implement compromised conservation measures. Without predictable and adequate financing, the global biodiversity framework runs the risk of becoming a declaration of intentions without real impact.

Absence of an effective monitoring system: a mandatory and transparent monitoring mechanism has not been established that allows assessing whether the commitments acquired are being fulfilled. The failure of Aichi’s goals a decade ago showed that without clear indicators or accountability, international agreements can fail.

Doubts about the bottom of Cali: its voluntary character and its dependence on the private sector generate uncertainty about their real ability to channel resources in a stable and equitable manner. It is essential to ensure that this fund does not become an image washing tool for large polluting companies, but an effective conservation tool.

Spain must lead with facts, not only with commitments

SEO/BirdLife urges the Government of Spain to assume real leadership in the implementation of biodiversity agreements, ensuring that international commitments are translated into specific national policies. For this, it is fundamental:

Mobilize sufficient resources for the conservation of biodiversity in Spain and contribute to international financing, especially in Latin America and Africa.

Eliminate harmful incentives that continue to damage biodiversity, such as subsidies to destructive activities.

Establish a rigorous national monitoring system, with clear indicators that allow transparent to evaluate the progress in biodiversity.

«The time to act is limited. The commitments acquired in COP16 must translate into concrete measures that revert the loss of biodiversity and transform the development model into a truly sustainable one. From SEO/BirdLife we ​​will continue working so that the protection of biodiversity is a real priority in the environmental policies of Spain and international level, ”concludes Asunción Ruiz.