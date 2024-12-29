According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change), the average global temperature of the Earth’s surface between 2011-2020 has been 1.09 ºC higher than that of the pre-industrial era, very significantly affecting to the countries of the Mediterranean basin, where extreme weather phenomena in the form of heat waves, droughts and floods have increased in recurrence and intensity.

In Doñana, the decrease in rainfall has reduced the contribution of rivers and streams, the flooding period of the natural marsh and also the recharge of groundwater. SEO/BirdLife highlights that “these effects are not temporary, they are the new reality of the protected space and its biodiversity; “which also affect agriculture, livestock, fishing, tourism and forestry operations in their surroundings.”

Precipitation for the 2023/24 hydrological year was 473 mm, below average. The last wet year in Doñana was 2010/2011, being the driest period of this duration since 1970. According to Carlos Davila, head of the SEO/BirdLife Office in Doñana, «After 13 years characterized by scarce rains, higher temperatures, high temperatures and shorter springs, we must urgently implement adaptation and mitigation measures in the face of this new climate scenario”, and adds: “What we defined as a dry year has become a normal year, But on the other hand, the model of productive activity in the Doñana environment has not been adapted and the agricultural intensification that has generated the overexploitation of the aquifer and the tourist models based on seasonal overcrowding continues.

Latest information about Doñana

According to the latest Report on the state of aquifers presented by the Guadalquivir hydrographic confederation in the last Doñana Participation Council, the current degree and mode of exploitation of underground resources compromises the good state of the aquifer and that of the dependent terrestrial ecosystems.









Human activities have caused the flooding period of the marsh to decrease, generating a serious impact on the populations of geese and ducks in the Western Palearctic, as recently demonstrated by a scientific team from the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC). ) in a new study published in the journal Global Change Biologyv. The international census of wintering waterbirds in January 2024 was 122,196, the worst historical record, with a decrease of more than 70% of species such as the common spoonbill, wigeon, common teal or northern mallard.

Waterfowl reproduction

Breeding waterfowl have suffered an unprecedented decline in recent years and maintain high failure rates. The historical series on the evolution of bird populations between 2004 and 2024, prepared by researchers at the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC), reflects that the majority of breeding aquatic birds show a negative trend.

The Moorish coot, declared Critically Endangered, remains in a serious situation in Doñana, with only 7 pairs registered in 2024, a far cry from the 67 in 2011 and much more than the 111 in 2004.

The abundant spring rains have favored some species, although far from the average of recent decades. Furthermore, high temperatures have caused the rapid drying of the marsh, allowing the entry of generalist predators into the colonies and causing high reproductive failure. This is the case of the common pratincole, which with 198 pairs maintains very low numbers, the common avocet with 528 census nests or the white-faced vent, with 860 pairs. On the other hand, four territories of the little bittern have been located, but it has not managed to reproduce successfully and for the third consecutive year, no western marsh harrier has been located and no fledgling chicks (those that are able to fly from the nest) are seen. ) since 2016.

As a positive fact, during the spring of 2024, the situation of the gray teal, a Critically Endangered duck according to the Red Book of Birds of Spain, has improved, with 83 pairs censused, which demonstrates the good results of the actions included in the Life Teal Pardilla project, which has the participation of SEO/BirdLife.

SEO/BirdLife Requests

SEO/BirdLife requests the public administrations – Government of Spain, the autonomous community and local entities – and all the productive sectors involved to act “jointly, comprehensively and urgently”. It is necessary to accelerate the hydrological restoration measures programmed in the Framework of Actions for Doñana presented by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (Miteco), but also to act on the restoration of wetlands with enormous potential for migratory waterfowl populations. such as the La Janda lagoon (Cádiz), included in the actions of the 2030 Wetlands Strategic Plan.

Likewise, SEO/BirdLife demands that the Andalusian Government implement the actions included in the Special Plan for the management of the areas with irrigated crops located to the north of the forest crown of Doñana, that it complies with its own Recovery Plan and Conservation of Wetland Birds, with the commitments acquired before the European Union in the Management Plan of the Natura 2000 Network space and that assumes the recommendations of international organizations such as UNESCO, IUCN and the Convention Ramsar, including bringing the project to reopen the Aznalcóllar mine to the Doñana Participation Council so that it can report on the impact of mining discharges on the Guadalquivir estuary.

#70YearsForBirds

SEO/BirdLife celebrates its 70 years in 2024 thanks to the more than 25,000 associated people. Its scientific origin as a reference entity in the study of birdlife is still valid to understand and improve the conservation status of birds and their habitats. Addressing the climate emergency and stopping the loss of biodiversity drive lines of work in energy, water, agriculture or urban biodiversity. Furthermore, environmental education and communication are key tools to convey to society a vision in harmony with nature as a guarantee of health and well-being.