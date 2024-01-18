Ninja Theory released a short video on the state of development d on the occasion of the Xbox Developer Direct Livestream 2024Senua's Saga: Hellblade II; the game is at a good stage and thanks to the creative team they showed us how the player can interface with Senua's thoughts and mind, thanks to the use of headphones while playing. The team responsible for the music and sound effects spent many hours to make the experience as immersive as possible and they recommend playing the game in this mode.

Not only that, during the development, innovative technologies were applied, some concerning the capture of the micro expressions of the protagonist's face (and of the actress who lent her face obviously) things that generally apply in the world of cinemanow increasingly interconnected with the gaming world.

A release date also ticks: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will arrive next May 21st on Microsoft Xbox Series X|S and obviously on PC. For the moment the details end here, except perhaps for the fact that as with the expression capture system, the same technology has been applied to the game's weapons and armor, in order to give Senua an even more realistic appearance compared to the first chapter.