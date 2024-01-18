













The long-awaited Ninja Theory title will arrive on May 21 on Xbox Series X/S, PC and of course on Xbox Game Pass from day one. After a long wait, we are finally just a few months away from enjoying Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

During the presentation several of the developers talked about what we can expect from this sequel. They assured that it will be a short experience, but that they took advantage of this to focus on the story they want to tell.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II It will have several technological innovations. As other advances have shown in the past, its graphics will be incredible. In fact, they went to Iceland to represent the sites as realistically as possible. As for audio, they will use different technologies, such as binaural audio, to get us fully into the mind of our protagonist.

What can we expect from the story of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II?

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will take us to Iceland in the 10th century. Here we follow Senua on a mission to end the Vikings who enslaved her people. and to do so he will attack them at their own base. However, in this place there are a couple of giants that increased the number of draugrs, fearsome undead creatures.

Source: Xbox.

The sequel will further explore Senua's psychosis, as it gives her a particular way of seeing the world. This will cause new allies to join her and other characters to see her as a threat. We'll see when it arrives on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Game Pass if it manages to be as intriguing a story as its predecessor. Are you already waiting for it?

