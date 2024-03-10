Rumors continue about the future platforms of Microsoft and Xbox. Now, it's the turn of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2which one podcaster says is coming to PS5.
Let's talk about Riskit4TheBiskit, creator of Xbox Infinite podcastwho says that four different sources have separately confirmed to him that there is a PS54 port of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
As always we remember that it's just a rumor, not official information. At the moment we only have the word of this podcaster (or almost, given that a much more well-known leaker has already spoken about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on PS5).
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on Xbox
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will in any case be available on PC and Xbox Series May 21, 2024. This new adventure inspired by Icelandic mythology will put us back in the shoes of Senua, a young woman who must battle a series of real and imaginary enemies. The game has also attracted attention for its visual quality, which seems to reach incredible technical heights.
It's still too early to know in detail what we can expect from the game, but according to some rumors the internal reviews are above 90.
