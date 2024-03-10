Rumors continue about the future platforms of Microsoft and Xbox. Now, it's the turn of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2which one podcaster says is coming to PS5.

Let's talk about Riskit4TheBiskit, creator of Xbox Infinite podcastwho says that four different sources have separately confirmed to him that there is a PS54 port of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

As always we remember that it's just a rumor, not official information. At the moment we only have the word of this podcaster (or almost, given that a much more well-known leaker has already spoken about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on PS5).