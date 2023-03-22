Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was shown on the occasion of the State of Unreal 2023 with a teaser trailers focused on the facial animations of the protagonist of the adventure, Senua, and there is only one word to describe the result: incredible.

It’s true: the announcement of Hellblade 2 took place too much in advance of the actual production times and that’s why after several years the game itself has not yet seentucking into behind-the-scenes as the latest dev diary in Iceland.

However, this short film, however, clarifies an important thing, namely that the ambitions of ninja theory about his new project in exclusive to Xbox they’re really, really big. Judge for yourself.

They have never met facial animations so realistic and sophisticated, to the point that the model of Senua looks like a live video of the producer who lends the face to the character, Melina Juergens, rather than a processing in Unreal Engine 5.

In reality, it’s not too surprising, if we consider the approach that the development team has taken since the days of the original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and the methods that it has already applied with regard to animations, made practically live during the performance capture in a sparely built room.