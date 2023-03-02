Ninja Theory has released a new development diary Of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 which brings us in Iceland, used as a model to create the game world. The video is dedicated to the processing of the setting and shows the phases of scanning the places, then explaining the processing of the material obtained.

The goal of Ninja Theory is to make the experience as realistic as possible, trying to recreate the real atmospheres of Iceland to increase the involvement of the players.

Too bad you can’t see anything of the gameplay. At this point it is really difficult to hypothesize a short release of the game. We will probably see it in the second half of 2024 or even beyond.

Ninja Theory is one of the Xbox Game Studios. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2019 when work was still in its infancy. More than three years have passed since then and work has progressed, with constant updates from Ninja Theory, which evidently wants to prevent the project from being perceived as stranded. Despite the complaints of some gamers, considering that it now takes about five years to develop an average triple A, the timing is still reasonable.