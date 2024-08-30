Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Soundtrack it’s time available on all digital platformsas revealed by the trailer published by Ninja Theory for the occasion: you can listen to it on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and Tidal.

Made by the band Heilungknown for its songs that mix folk, ethnic and industrial music, also used for the television series Vikings, the soundtrack of the Xbox exclusive is certainly one of the strong points of the experience together with the technical sector in its entirety, sound design included.

The theme of psychosis and the voices that Senua hears in her head have been relaunched in this sequel and the developers have worked with particular attention to the sounds thanks to the well-known technology of thebinaural audioso the music added that extra something that was needed to really make the game take a substantial step forward.