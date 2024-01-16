An anonymous but believed to be reliable source revealed the exit date Of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2: according to this information, the long-awaited title developed by Ninja Theory exclusively for Xbox will be available starting from May 21st.
Everything suggests that the Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 launch date it will be officially announced during the Developer Direct on January 18th, so we will have to wait for the event to confirm whether this rumor is founded or not.
“To protect the anonymity of the source I cannot reveal the origin of this information, which I nevertheless believe sufficiently reliable that can be reported and discussed”, we read in the Exputer article.
A long wait
As you may remember, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2019, probably well ahead of its time in order to immediately demonstrate the fruits that the acquisition of Ninja Theory promised to deliver to Xbox users.
Several years have passed since then and the game has not yet been shown with actual gameplay sequences, but things could change in two days, during the Developer Direct, when we will most likely also know the release date.
#Senua39s #Saga #Hellblade #release #date #revealed #advance
Leave a Reply