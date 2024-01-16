An anonymous but believed to be reliable source revealed the exit date Of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2: according to this information, the long-awaited title developed by Ninja Theory exclusively for Xbox will be available starting from May 21st.

Everything suggests that the Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 launch date it will be officially announced during the Developer Direct on January 18th, so we will have to wait for the event to confirm whether this rumor is founded or not.

“To protect the anonymity of the source I cannot reveal the origin of this information, which I nevertheless believe sufficiently reliable that can be reported and discussed”, we read in the Exputer article.