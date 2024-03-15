Through a post on X, Ninja Theory revealed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will have one from launch photo mode and to demonstrate its potential it has also released a handful of new shotswhich you can find in the gallery below.

The images therefore serve mainly to show off the results obtainable by taking a snapshot with this function at the right time and with the correct parameters and include impressive close-ups of the protagonist Senua, which highlight the high attention to detail put in by the developers .