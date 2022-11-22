Ninja Theory has announced that it has finished the sessions of motion capture for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and published two photos of the team of actors and technicians who dealt with this aspect of the game, which is very important given its strongly narrative approach.

Unlike other development teams, ninja theory is updating with a certain constancy on the state of the works of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, so much so that it has unjustly earned him the reputation of a game with infinite development.

In reality, considering that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was released in 2017, that the processing of the sequel began at a later stage and that we are talking about a completely different and wider triple A than the original, the processing times are all in all in line with the standard ones for such an ambitious title.

Simply in this case the gamers were able to follow the development process closer and, instead of being happy about it, they got a distorted idea of ​​the situation and started giving birth to outlandish theories. In short, everything is normal.

Otherwise, the end of motion capture means that development is quite advanced. Now the animations will have to be taken, cleaned and inserted into the game. Then it will be evaluated if they are good or if there is a need for additions. Anyway, the bulk is done.