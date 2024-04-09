Melina Juergens he spoke on video about his character in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2that is, the protagonist Senua: a courageous and determined warrior, but at the same time fragile and with a tormented psyche.

Arriving on Xbox and PC on May 21st, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will pick up the events where we left them at the end of the first chapter of the series, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, telling a new stage in Senua's journey in a dark and violent world.

“What I like about Senua is that she is a tenacious and courageous woman, but at the same time she has great empathy,” Juergens said. “I and she We have many things in commonbecause I was there from the beginning of the project and I was able to help shape this character that I would play.”

“We both went through very difficult times. I live with some mental health issues and it's the same for her, but we don't give up: we keep pushing and pushing, and we never stop fighting.”