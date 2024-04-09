Melina Juergens he spoke on video about his character in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2that is, the protagonist Senua: a courageous and determined warrior, but at the same time fragile and with a tormented psyche.
Arriving on Xbox and PC on May 21st, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will pick up the events where we left them at the end of the first chapter of the series, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, telling a new stage in Senua's journey in a dark and violent world.
“What I like about Senua is that she is a tenacious and courageous woman, but at the same time she has great empathy,” Juergens said. “I and she We have many things in commonbecause I was there from the beginning of the project and I was able to help shape this character that I would play.”
“We both went through very difficult times. I live with some mental health issues and it's the same for her, but we don't give up: we keep pushing and pushing, and we never stop fighting.”
Emotions at 30 frames per second
In recent days we have inevitably begun to discuss the fact that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will run at 30 fps: a choice resulting from the will of the developers of aim for the best possible visual performance.
Aspiring to 60 frames would have implied the need to make a whole series of compromises, hence Ninja Theory's difficult decision, which clearly however will not have repercussions on those who own a PC with a certain type of configuration.
