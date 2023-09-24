Apparently Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is available in playable form: this is suggested by the latest post published by Ninja Theory on Twitter, in which the studio is shown intent on trying its hand at the title due out in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

That’s right: the development team it doesn’t explicitly talk about Hellblade 2 nor does it reveal the degree of completion of development, so we don’t know if the build in question is playable from start to finish, but these are undoubtedly encouraging signs.

In fact, you will remember that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced at the 2019 Game Awards and that in these almost four years the actual gameplay of the long-awaited sequel it was never shown.