Apparently Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is available in playable form: this is suggested by the latest post published by Ninja Theory on Twitter, in which the studio is shown intent on trying its hand at the title due out in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.
That’s right: the development team it doesn’t explicitly talk about Hellblade 2 nor does it reveal the degree of completion of development, so we don’t know if the build in question is playable from start to finish, but these are undoubtedly encouraging signs.
In fact, you will remember that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced at the 2019 Game Awards and that in these almost four years the actual gameplay of the long-awaited sequel it was never shown.
When will we see Senua in action again?
Considering that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has now missed the main events of the year, it is possible that Ninja Theory will decide to present the game to Game Awards 2023therefore returning to the stage of the show hosted by Geoff Keighly, the same one where the reveal of the project took place.
At that point we will be able to understand the conditions in which the sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is developing and perhaps find out in what exact period of 2024 the launch of the new chapter will take place.
#Senuas #Saga #Hellblade #playable #form #suggests #Ninja #Theory