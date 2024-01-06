Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 it will probably be released in 2024, at least these are the plans announced so far by Microsoft, which however has not yet revealed the official release date. According to the insider NateTheHate, who collected the indiscretion from a source with knowledge of the Ninja Theory facts, the internal reviews they are giving ratings very positive at the game, just above 90.
Deep Throat touched on the topic in the latest episode of his DirectXbox podcast, at the 58:00 mark, where he said “Internal ratings for Hellblade 2 are right above 90.” More precisely he talks about “low 90”, so they should be between 90 and 93.
Internal reviews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=https://youtu.be/K9bbYXwBgsk
For “internal evaluations”, or more properly mock review (simulated reviews), are real reviews that publishers often commission from third parties, including members of the specialized press, to get an idea of the quality of a game before it arrives on the market and to know how to direct the marketing. They are normally very frank, because publishers need an evaluation that is as realistic as possible. They are very common, especially for larger productions, although it is not certain that they necessarily give ratings in line with those after launch, considering the different conditions in which they are produced.
#Senua39s #Saga #Hellblade #internal #reviews #due #indiscretion
Leave a Reply