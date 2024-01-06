Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 it will probably be released in 2024, at least these are the plans announced so far by Microsoft, which however has not yet revealed the official release date. According to the insider NateTheHate, who collected the indiscretion from a source with knowledge of the Ninja Theory facts, the internal reviews they are giving ratings very positive at the game, just above 90.

Deep Throat touched on the topic in the latest episode of his DirectXbox podcast, at the 58:00 mark, where he said “Internal ratings for Hellblade 2 are right above 90.” More precisely he talks about “low 90”, so they should be between 90 and 93.