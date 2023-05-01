The new commercial of the service Game Pass of Microsoft has revived speculation about the release date of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2because the game was included along with other titles planned for the 2023.

Of course the video does not announce anything in this sense, but the mere presence of the game ninja theory together with the others, all already released or in an advanced stage of development, he started speculation on social networks about the potential arrival of the game soon.

As you have seen, the video itself is a roundup of titles, chosen according to the criterion of the imminence of the launch. If it had been a way to remember all the games in development at Xbox Game Studios, the various Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, Perfect Dark, Fable and all the others whose processing is already known would also have been mentioned. Instead, only titles already on the service, such as Hi-Fi Rush and Minecraft Legends, or upcoming ones, such as Starfield and Redfall, appear.

So let’s make it explicit request been hanging so far: that the release date of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be announced soon? Difficult to say, although with the imminence of the Xbox showcase the moment that so many have been waiting for from the announcement could actually be imminent.