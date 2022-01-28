A new concept art by Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was unveiled by the developer Ninja Theory. This is a small “gift” that the studio wanted to give to its fans on Twitter after a previous tweet reached the goal of 500 retweets.

The new concept art gives us a small preview of what to expect from the next sequel to Ninja Theory. It looks like we will be venturing to the edge of a land as Senua in Hellblade 2, in a particular small village area, right next to jagged rocks battered by waves. There will also be volcanic rivers and openings in the ground here.

It’s a really dark image for a Hellblade setting, just like the previous chapter. Without delay we leave you to the vision of this beautiful and at the same time obscure concept art.

Shore settlement concept art by Expert Concept Ninja Marco Teixeira pic.twitter.com/snrtkkVTMk – Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) January 28, 2022

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is in development and for now Ninja Theory has not yet announced any launch window.

