During the‘Xbox Games Showcase Extended we’ve got to take a new look at Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 through a new trailer. Let’s talk about the title developed by Ninja Theory announced in 2019 for PC and Xbox Series X / S, which after the acquisition of the studio seems more ready than ever to provide us to expand the universe of the beloved Senua.

The video in question showed us some really intriguing combat sequences, in which Melina Juergens (Senua actress) gave her best in a sword fight, with of course the whole being captured to be brought in-game and experienced by players once the game debuts. You can find it as always on the cover of the article.

The conference confirmed to us that the woman trained for two full years with the sword in order to provide excellent recording performance and create the right realism that has already distinguished the first work.

We also had the opportunity to admire some of the glimpses that will color the new work, however much color we can talk about considering the dark and disturbing themes that this one seems to be ready for players to relive. Everything was recorded with the best means, and it seems that the title will be able to translate realism into the proposed settings.

We stay still waiting to be able to admire real game sequences, and to finally be able to get hold of the highly anticipated work in order to make a new leap in the protagonist’s head. What was shown today, together with the information revealed during the interview – which really herald a crackling work – seems to have already brought the development on the right path.

You have already had the opportunity to admire the first, terrifying, trailer for Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2? It has been a long time since the announcement, but we take the opportunity to refer you to the video, you can access it through the following link.

We also invite you to read our preview of the Ninja Theory game, in which we have analyzed all the information in our possession after the presentation.