One of the most anticipated titles by Xbox console owners for 2024 is certainly the second chapter of Hellbladethe psychedelic game that sees us in the role of Senua, one of the most emblematic characters of the last gaming generation.

The game has been shown on numerous occasions over the past year via cinematic and gameplay videos, but there is still no official information regarding the release date of the title.

As the new Xbox showcase approaches (scheduled for tomorrow) many sites, including Exputerreport having become aware of an eagerly awaited announcement which will be done on the occasion of the next event.

According to what these sources report, the official release date of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be announced in about 24 hours. Are you curious to know it in advance? Exputer also reports to us that, according to some rumours, the game will arrive on the market on May 21, 2024.

To see whether this assumption will be confirmed or not, all we have to do is wait until tomorrow: if the predictions prove correct, we will soon have the official release date of one of the titles that Xbox owners are most anxiously awaiting.

We remind you that Hellblade 2 will not come to PS5: The title will be an Xbox Series X/S console and Microsoft PC exclusive.



