Development studio Ninja Theory has released a new video Of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 to show the Senua’s creation , the protagonist, with attention to the smallest details. The developers themselves explain their work, such as Dan Crossland, the Character Art Director of the game, who spoke about the enormous work behind the character, from its design to its virtualization.

The artists of Ninja Theory they had to work on every element of it, including high definition scanning, rig, creation of the real costume, make-up and hair.

The creation of a real Senua served as a model for the virtual one and required various skills to be created, first of all that of Melina Juergensthe actress who gave the character a face and features, also intervened in the film, explaining how being dressed as Senua helps her to get more into the character.

The video obviously provides many other details on the creation of Senua, also showing the high resolution model from which the game model will then be taken. However, don’t expect new sequences gameplaybecause there aren’t any.

For the rest we remind you that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is in development for PC and Xbox Series. The game should be released during 2024, but still does not have an official release date. In the meantime you can add it to yours wishlist.