Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 uses cutting-edge technologies for character rendering, but before digitizing all the materials it is necessary to create them by hand and a video published by Ninja Theory documents this long and difficult progress with a seven-hour makeup session.
This was what the make-up artists and costume designers recruited by the team needed to prepare Melina Juergens during the filming of the performance capture session, extending her hair, wrapping her in a warrior dress and “dirtying” her skin in various ways in order to recreate the character and her aesthetic peculiarities.
The release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will take place next year and the feeling is that Ninja Theory wants to accompany us on this journey documenting it constantly with a series of in-depth videos.
A truly ambitious project
Announced in December 2019, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was probably in the initial stages of development when it was revealed to the public, on the stage of The Game Awards: evidently Microsoft needed to immediately communicate the value that the acquisition of Ninja Theory had guaranteed it.
Thanks to the long period of the pandemic, however, this strategy has extended the timeframe considerably, forcing Xbox users to wait a long time for a project that appears truly ambitious and could certainly represent a first, important step for the Redmond company in the territory. of depth single player experiences.
#Senuas #Saga #Hellblade #video #shows #sevenhour #makeup #session