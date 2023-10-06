Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 uses cutting-edge technologies for character rendering, but before digitizing all the materials it is necessary to create them by hand and a video published by Ninja Theory documents this long and difficult progress with a seven-hour makeup session.

This was what the make-up artists and costume designers recruited by the team needed to prepare Melina Juergens during the filming of the performance capture session, extending her hair, wrapping her in a warrior dress and “dirtying” her skin in various ways in order to recreate the character and her aesthetic peculiarities.

The release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will take place next year and the feeling is that Ninja Theory wants to accompany us on this journey documenting it constantly with a series of in-depth videos.