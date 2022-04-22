Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, an image of the Icelandic scenery

Ninja Theory has published a new image from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2: this is one of the scenarios that we will be able to explore during the game’s campaign, apparently based on a real Icelandic landscape.

It is most likely the same setting that we saw in the first gameplay video of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at TGA 2021, in fact you can see the structures, the rocks and the beach where the dramatic clash between the Senua tribe and a mysterious, disturbing giant took place.

The screenshot feels real because of the photogrammetrythe sophisticated technique that allows developers to reproduce a specific location in an extremely detailed way.

However, the development team has not provided further details, merely mentioning the name of the place and the era to which it belongs as we see it, that is, more than a thousand years ago.

Ninja Theory has said that Hellblade 2 will make the first chapter look like an indie, but in fact, very little has been seen of the sequel, which does not even have an official release date.