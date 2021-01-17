The actress of Senua in Hellblade 2 reveals a preview of the game. After Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced at the 2019 Game Awards, we have had no further news on the development status of the game, its release window. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games, after Ninja Theory achieved the great experience that is the first installment and promised us a unique evolution with the Hellblade 2 trailer.

It was the actress Melina Juergens the way Hellblade 2 reveals a preview. Melina made a publication in which she looked with the same makeup her character wore during the Senua’s Saga reveal trailer: Hellblade 2. The post is titled “For every battle won, a major battle takes its place.” We hope that among the surprises that Xbox has promised us, there are more advances of the game.

He Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 development team is twice the size of the group that made the original Hellblade title, so the next Ninja Theory game promises just what actress Melina Juergens said, to be a much bigger game than its predecessor. As for the makeup itself, the face paint is applied perfectly to the actress’s face and neck, making her look just like Senua in the game.

In the original Hellblade, the scenes were a mix between game animations and live action recordings, with the two spliced ​​together to create an interesting rendering of Senua’s voices. Given that the game’s accurate and powerful portrayal of mental illness is a major source of praise for the original, it seems unlikely that this aspect of the character will be left behind in Senua’s Saga. Hellblade 2 reveals a preview and this should make us happy, although we will still have to wait for clearer news about the future of the game.