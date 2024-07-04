SpaceNews: Sentinel-2C satellite prepared for dispatch to Kourou spaceport

The Sentinel-2C Earth remote sensing satellite of the European Copernicus system has been prepared for shipment from Germany to the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. This reports SpaceNews.

The transatlantic journey on the Canopée will take about two weeks. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch on an Italian Vega C light rocket later this year.

The 1,100-kilogram Sentinel-2C is capable of continuous imaging in 13 bands from an altitude of 786 kilometers above the Earth. With a 290-kilometer swath width, the remote sensing satellite will receive images with a resolution of 10, 20, or 60 meters. Sentinel-2C will replace the Sentinel-2A.

In September 2023, the publication reported that the European Union and the United Kingdom had reached an agreement on the Copernicus remote sensing program, which includes satellites used, in particular, to monitor Russia. According to the agreement, the British side remains part of the Copernicus and Horizon Europe programs, from which it was excluded after leaving the EU.