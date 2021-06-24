The violation of the Russian border by the British destroyer Defender near the Crimean Peninsula was shown from space. Corresponding image taken by the European Earth remote sensing satellite Sentinel-2, demonstrated Twitter user Gerjon_.

According to the satellite image, the Defender approached the Crimean coast at a distance of less than 20 kilometers.

The photograph shows, in particular, a British destroyer, as well as, probably, Russian ships.

Izvestia, citing sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense, write that to drop four OFAB-250 high-explosive fragmentation bombs along the course of the Defender destroyer, the upgraded Su-24M bomber from the 43rd separate naval assault regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet used the SVP-24 sight “Hephaestus”.

The corresponding incident took place on June 23rd.

In November 2020, the Covert Shores blog published satellite images “distorted” by Russian radars.

In July of the same year, Sentinel-2 filmed a missile launch made in the same month in the Barents Sea by the large Project 1155 Fregat anti-submarine ship Severomorsk.

In March 2017, the Vega light rocket with the Sentinel-2B satellite of the Copernicus program, implemented by the European Space Agency on the initiative of the European Commission, was launched from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana using the Ukrainian main engine RD-843.

The Sentinel-2A spacecraft was launched in June 2015.