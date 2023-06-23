It is shared on the network by qureate And IXILL the debut trailer for Sentimental Death Loopthe adventure that will make us travel through time to prevent our murder, coming soon July 6th on Nintendo Switch and later in the summer on PC via Steam.

Just as we start preparing for a fun day at our best friend’s house, something in her suddenly changes and we find ourselves getting killed. And not just once, our friend will end our life over and over again. Our goal will be to escape from this endless cycle of despair.

Sentimental Death Loop – Trailer

Source: qureate Street Gematsu