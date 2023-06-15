The publisher and developer qureatetogether with IXILLrevealed the new title anticipated by a teaser some time ago, namely Sentimental Death Loop For Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). The Nintendo Switch version will launch next July 6th, followed in a generic “summer” by the PC one. Among the supported languages ​​we also find English.

It is an adventure game that has as its theme “desperate time travel”. The synopsis:

“How many times will you have to die at the hands of your best friend? Break free from this cycle or you will be doomed to die forever! Just as you start preparing for a fun day at your best friend’s house, something changes within her and kills you. And not just once: she ends your life over and over again. Your goal is to escape this endless cycle of despair.”

Below we can see gameplay of about six minutes.

Sentimental Death Loop – Gameplay

Source: qureate Street Gematsu