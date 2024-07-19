Mexico City.- It took 10 years for Sentidos Opuestos to return to the studio and release an unreleased song, and now, with “Y Me Llegaste Tú” already on platforms, they reaffirmed their loyalty to electropop.

In a music circuit where urban pop, regional Mexican and corridos tumbados predominate on a large scale, Alessandra Rosaldo and Chacho Gaytán refused to touch on these trends because they only said what suited them.

“We haven’t stopped working, looking for alternatives, but in this case we prefer to continue with the essence of Sentidos Opuestos, which is electropop. We prefer to make an upbeat than a ballad. We are always open, music is music,” said Chacho, in an interview.

“I feel like it would be harder to do something that isn’t ours. We’re not closed: if the idea of ​​doing something urban or a collaboration comes up, we’re open, but it would be harder to navigate uncharted waters and maintain our essence,” Alessandra added.

The duo, formed in 1993 and who released hits like “Fiesta”, “Amor de Papel” and “¡Dónde Estamos?”, have had to refresh their perspective on the scene in which they grew up, as they have known how to resist the ravages of time, the ephemeral and the viral without substance.

“We grew up in a decade where people had more time for a single, which lasted six months; now, at best, it lasts about two months and you’re done well.

“There are too many good things, bad things and very bad things, but we have to adapt to this system and continue giving quality to the people, that’s why we made this song, that’s why we continue with our style,” said the brother of former Timbiriche Biby Gaytán.

Moreover, they said, in times when viral songs are the ones that dominate audience conversation and set trends on social networks and platforms, their mission is to enjoy the adventure.

“We’re not willing to sacrifice quality for quantity, or our essence. If this thing we’re putting out there happens to go viral, whatever that means, if not, we’re trying and we’re doing it anyway.

“We all want to be successful, but that’s not the only goal. We do them because we enjoy them and because we make music, and they are songs that we want to make,” said Eugenio Derbez’s wife.

“Y Me Llegaste Tú”, with lyrics by Marcela de la Garza and production by Chacho, went through a filter of between 120 and 170 songs that he listened to, and then shared with his partner around thirty for the final selection.

“I think there were about 15 favorites. The truth is, there were many that I liked, but the two of us decided on this one. It took months of work to get to it. Everything has changed: we both recorded it while we were here in Mexico, but technology helps you do something different and of very good quality if it were done remotely,” said Alessandra.

The duo will join JNS to perform on August 9 at La Maraka, a venue that has regained musical tradition in recent years and has hosted all kinds of celebrities, from rock, pop, ballad and many other genres.

Both announced that they will include covers in English and Spanish and some lesser-known pieces from their repertoire, as they even chose some compositions based on requests from their fans through social media.