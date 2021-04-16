The Barcelona Court has condemned three of the four accused for the gang rape committed on an 18-year-old girl in an abandoned warehouse in Sabadell two years ago. The magistrates have imposed 31 years in prison on Mohamed A. as the material author of one of the three consecutive sexual assaults he suffered. Two other defendants have been sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison as cooperators, since they were at the scene of the events, did nothing to prevent them and contributed to creating “a climate of terror,” the sentence states. The fourth defendant has been acquitted because there is insufficient evidence, according to the resolution, that he was there.

The events occurred around seven in the morning on February 3, 2019. The girl had gone out with some friends to celebrate a birthday. When she was returning home walking alone down the street, she was approached by a man, who took her by force and against her will to the Sabadell ship. There, as he recounted at the trial, the girl was raped by three men, consecutively, in a room.

The court of the Sixth Section that has tried the case – made up of two men and one woman – gives full credibility to the full testimony of the victim. “As a source of information, it has been credible,” says the sentence. During the trial, she was subjected to harsh interrogation even by the prosecutor, who requested high prison sentences for the accused and has seen most of her requests fulfilled. Although the prosecutor’s objective was to corroborate all the extremes of the facts, his lack of empathy drew attention and reopened the debate on the victimization processes that, throughout the criminal process, victims of sexual crimes suffer.

In sexual crimes, the victim’s statement plays a key role. It is often the only proof of charge. That is why jurisprudence requires that his account be coherent and truthful. In the case of Sabadell, there is also DNA evidence involving Mohamed A. At the trial, the man claimed that he had consensual sexual relations with the girl. The court has not given credence to that version. The DNA samples prove, as the girl said, that two other people participated in the attack. One of the perpetrators, however, fled before the evidence incriminated him. He was not recognized by the victim in the recognition rounds, the judge released him and the man took the opportunity to escape. The third person implicated has not been able, for now, to be identified.

In addition to the perpetrator, the resolution has convicted two of the three men who did nothing to prevent gang rape. He considers them accomplices to the crime: “They actively collaborated in creating the intimidating climate” by “remaining as spectators of the sexual assaults without doing anything”. The resolution is forceful: “They created a scenario of environmental fear throughout the premises, just as a violent gang would have done.” The magistrates thus follow the path on complicity marked by the Supreme Court in the judgment of La Manada de Pamplona.

The resolution has been drawn up by the magistrates with unusual speed, since the trial was seen for sentence just 10 days ago. In addition to the prison sentences, the court condemns the three culprits to pay the costs of the process and imposes five years of probation on them – it applies once the prison sentence has been served – and the payment of compensation to the victim of 60,000 euros.