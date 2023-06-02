Ana María Cameno, on the bench of the National Court, on March 29, 2022.

The National Court has sentenced to between 10 months and five and a half years in prison and fines close to 85 million euros in the trial against the clan known as “Los Miami”, in which 81 people were tried for crimes against public health, money laundering, documentary falsification, against the public Treasury, illegal possession of weapons, reception and counterfeiting of currency.

In their 271-page sentence, the magistrates of the Fourth Section of the Criminal Chamber sentence Ana María Cameno, alias, to five years in prison. Chick and the coke queen, for crimes against public health involving a substance that causes serious damage to health, in an amount of notorious importance, with membership and organization leadership, money laundering and illegal possession of weapons. The Chamber applies, like the rest of the convicted persons, the simple mitigation of extraordinary and undue undue delay in the processing of the procedure, as well as the highly qualified mitigation of confession of the offense and collaboration with the Administration of Justice, which also It applies to the nearly 60 defendants who acknowledged the facts of which the Anti-Drug Prosecutor accused them.

In the case of Artemio López Tardón, the Court sentences him to three years in prison and fines of close to 85 million euros for the crimes of money laundering from the trafficking of narcotic substances, against the public Treasury and document falsification. On the contrary, he acquits him of the crime against public health and of belonging to an organization in the degree of leadership. The Chamber imposes the highest sentence of five years and six months in prison on David Martínez García for crimes of money laundering from drug trafficking and forgery of documents.

In the account of proven facts, the sentence indicates that, between 2000 and 2010, members of a criminal organization based in South America dedicated to the introduction of huge amounts of cocaine into Europe, through Spain, contacted individuals settled in in Spain, interested in its acquisition and subsequent distribution, “without knowing the identity of the cocaine suppliers or its recipients, the amount of cocaine introduced, how and when it was introduced, how and who distributed it, how many trips were made or, ultimately, how that importation was carried out”.

For the judges, despite not knowing who the cocaine suppliers and importers were, the investigations allowed them to discover who, at least in the second half of that decade, maintained continuous contacts with the cocaine producers or suppliers from the Spanish side. In this group, the ruling assigns a leading role to Ana María Cameno, her partner, David Vela Narro and three people of Colombian origin, the brothers Raúl and Víctor Juárez Smith and Laurentino Sánchez Serrano. All of them, collectively, were aware of the details of the negotiations at all times, as was the case with the brothers Néstor Mario and Carlos Mauricio Gutiérrez Ramírez, although they did not lead the plot at any time.

The ruling devotes ample space to reviewing the long judicial investigation, which led to the first arrests in 2011, but rejects that the long time elapsed since then is sufficient to apply the mitigation of undue delay as highly qualified. In this sense, the court considers that the complexity of the investigation ―in which more than 400 people were investigated―, the dispersion of the proceedings that ended up forming the cause of different courts in Spain, as well as the fact that numerous letters rogatory and requests for the surrender of some of those finally judged in other countries justifies part of the long time that has elapsed.

All of this, the magistrates add, “coupled with the seriousness of the facts and the absence of a stoppage other than the impossibility of holding the trial for justified reasons such as the pandemic, the existence of other preferential indications or the lack of availability of a room with enough space for about 200 people (between the court, the Public Prosecutor, auxiliary personnel, defendants, lawyers, the public, witnesses or experts)”, explain in large part the long time elapsed between the first arrests and the trial, the last march.

Regarding the mitigation of confession, the judges point out that, of the 81 people prosecuted, close to 60 assumed the accusations of the Prosecutor’s Office, “a situation that, although it has allowed the trial to be expedited, regardless of the testimony of numerous witnesses and experts, it has not it is less true that the plenary has continued with respect to all, conformed or not, with the practice of the evidence interested by the public prosecutor and the defenses that has not been expressly waived. Regarding the rest of the defendants, the ruling highlights that they have finally been sentenced “slightly” less than what the Prosecutor’s Office requested for them.