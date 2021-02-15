The three men are suspected of having planned an attack in Paris in December 2016. This project was notably foiled thanks to the operation “Ulysses”.

“Obviously, the operation was imminent”, estimated the advocates general of the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat). Sentences of 20 to 30 years of criminal imprisonment were required, Monday February 15, against three suspected jihadists. Judged since February 1 before the Special Assize Court of Paris for “criminal terrorist criminal association”, iThey are suspected of having planned an attack in Paris in December 2016.

Representatives of the Pnat demanded respectively 20 and 22 years imprisonment against two Strasbourg residents, Hicham Makran and Yassine Bousseria, both aged 41, and the maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment against the Moroccan Hicham El-Hanafi , 30 years old, qualified as “most loyal soldier” of the Islamic State (IS). For the latter, the prosecution asked for a final ban from French territory at the end of his sentence. The six defenders of the accused will speak on Tuesday. The verdict is expected Wednesday.

This attack plan was notably foiled thanks to the operation “Ulysses”, named after the agent of the General Directorate of Internal Security who infiltrated IS networks. The three men were arrested in November 2016, a few hours apart, in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) and Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin).