The First Section of the Provincial Court of Castellón has sentenced a young man to ten and a half years in prison for kidnapping a man, brutally assaulting him and robbing him, events that he broadcast live on the Instagram social network. The events occurred on December 19, 2020 in the town of Benicarló and two minors also participated in them, already tried and convicted.

According to the sentence, the convicted man, 18 years old, and two minors approached the victim, 31 years old, around 11 p.m. at the door of his home in Benicarló with the excuse of asking for a cigarette. They then sneaked into the house, tied him to a chair with duct tape and searched the house until they found a bank statement, at which point they began to threaten him so that he would accompany them to an ATM to withdraw money. Faced with the victim’s resistance, they beat him all over his body, particularly his head, limbs, and back, with the mechanical arm of an industrial iron mixer, a spanner, a metal tube, and various wooden sticks. This situation lasted for a good part of the morning.

The attackers broadcast their actions through an Instagram profile and the images were viewed by other young people on the same social network, who alerted the security forces. The Civil Guard mounted an operation that culminated around 4:00 p.m. the following afternoon, on December 20, once they located the house where the events were taking place. The agents arrested the three suspects when they were leaving the house to go to the ATM of a bank to extract money with the victim’s passbook, which remained inside the home.

The Provincial Court of Castellón has sentenced the defendant to four years in prison for the crime of illegal detention and three and a half years for the crime of injuries, since the victim was hospitalized for four days and has several scars on his face as a result of the blows received. In addition, the magistrates impose another two and a half years in prison for the crime of robbery with violence and a fine for a crime of damage, for the damage caused to the home of the victim. Finally, they also sentenced him to six months in prison for a crime against moral integrity derived from the retransmission on the Internet of the violent treatment they subjected to the affected person. The Court does not rule on possible compensation as the injured party has reserved the actions that he may bring for these events in the civil jurisdiction. The sentence is not final and can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.