One of the numerous acts of vandalism committed in Cartagena, over the years, against the Monument to the Processionist has resulted in a young man being sentenced to pay 1,800 euros for the damage inflicted. On the night of October 22, 2014, the accused pulled out and bent one of the poles of the sculpture group, located in the Plaza de San Sebastián, and tried to remove another. But, thanks to a witness, he was surprised and arrested by local police officers in this area of ​​the historic center.

More than seven years later, the Criminal Court 2 has hosted the oral hearing, where the defendant acknowledged the alleged facts and, therefore, to be the author of a crime of damage to property. As a penalty, he accepted the payment of 1,294.70 euros, for repair costs, and a 550-euro fine (3 euros a day for six months.

The complaint was filed by the Cartagena City Council, which gave its approval to a consent sentence (which the magistrate announced verbally and must draft). The defendant will benefit from the application of a mitigating factor for having already paid the amount equivalent to the damage caused. The initial request was for 4,500 euros.

Sources familiar with this legal case indicated that the hooligan alleged before the police officers that the rod of one of the figures was misplaced and that he only wanted to put it in its place. However, the agents arrested him and processed the corresponding proceedings.

Subsequently, the monument has suffered other attacks. One of them included the theft of the identification plate.