Sentenced to one year in prison for two parties in the middle of the pandemic. This is the case of Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, in the state of Maryland, in the United States, who dedicated himself to making multiple parties during the coronavirus crisis with more than 50 people each and at your home. Now, she will have to serve a year in prison for violating government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

Maryland police showed up at the convict’s second party, asking to stop the celebration. This second party was held less than a week after the first and Shawn even refused to obey the orders of the agents and argued with them. “The officers tried to reason with Myers and obtain his cooperation to no avail. Myers was then arrested, “Charles County state attorney Tony Covington explained in a news release.

In the same note, the agents indicate that “Large gatherings were strictly prohibited” during this coronavirus pandemic and that Myers “had approximately fifty people in his residence.” “These decisions were made for the public good, for the safety of the people. We have 200,000 people killed because of the attitudes that Mr. Myers demonstrated that particular day. “, Covington told the NBC channel and how the web collects ‘Complex’.

The defendant will have to pay a fine of $ 5,000 for two counts of noncompliance with an emergency order, in addition to remaining on probation for three more years. Even Myers already had a warning after the first party at his home. “It’s not like the police got in there and said they were going to jail. They gave him a warning. He had at least 50 people the first day and then two, three days later, he was doing the same thing, ”added the prosecutor.