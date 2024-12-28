He Supreme Court has confirmed a sentence of 14 years and five months in prison for a man from the province of Almeria that sexually assaulted for almost four years youngest daughter of her partner sentimental, whom he had “under control” and in an “environment of fear” so that she would not reveal the events that were finally reported by the little girl’s maternal grandmother when she knew what was happening.

The high court ratifies the sentence for a continued crime of penetrative sexual assaultwhich also imposes on the accused 16 years of separation and incommunication with the minor, ten years of supervised freedom and the payment of 30,000 euros as civil liability, according to the ruling.

The Chamber refers to the “revealing testimony” of the minor appreciated in previous instances, who narrated a series of details with a high level of coherence and persistence, which is why they considered that the events recounted correspond “with events that were actually experienced” that were also corroborated by the psychological report, which gave credibility to their story.

The sentence indicates the start date of the sexual assaults on the girl on the night of January 26, 2016, when the victim was 13 years old. Thus, the man took advantage of I was alone with the minor given that her partner was admitted to the hospital for having undergone surgery to have “complete” sexual relations with her.

The accused, who had lived in the home since the victim was eight years old, managed to gain access to the minor without opposition from this due to both his age and the ancestry he had over her, since he “acted as a stepfather” since they began living together.

From that moment until December 2019, the accused had an “undetermined” number of sexual relations with the minor both in the family home when they were left alone, like in the vehicle in which he took her to certain places.

During those almost four years the accused, who was 33 years old when the attacks began, also exercised “strong control” over the minor to “obtain a emotional dependency towards the same”, with expressions such as “if she went to jail because she told someone what she was doing, they would go hungry.

Likewise, he “gave her arguments” when he saw her “with boys her age” and “controlled” by taking her to places. This situation generated an “environment of fear in the minor” that prevented her from “revolting against the sexual practices of the accused”, who in this way managed to “break the will of the minor” by making her feel “alone, scared, isolated, in a dead end, as if caged in order to satisfy her desires”.