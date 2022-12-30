A court in Pakistan has freed a man sentenced to life in prison for rape after he agreed with the court that he would marry his victim.

Daulat Khan, 23, was found guilty in May of abusing a deaf woman in 2020 in northeastern Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A child was also born from that violence. The Peshawar High Court on Monday cleared the young man after the two were legally married in early December as a result of an out-of-court settlement entered into by a local “jirga”, a council of elderly men acting under the laws of Sharia, the “Islamic law” which interprets the sacred texts and traditions of the Muslim faith.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called the verdict of the Peshawar court a “gross violation of the law” and a “mistrial error”. According to human rights activists, the sentence risks normalizing sexual violence in the country.

More than 5,200 Pakistani women reported being raped in 2021, according to a report by the HRCP, but the number is thought to be much higher. Furthermore, corruption in the courts and within the police force exacerbates the issue in Pakistan.

According to the Legal Aid Society, a non-governmental organization that provides legal aid to people in need, about 60% of rape victims in the country withdraw their cases, mainly due to a lack of power to deal with the severely flawed justice system.

Pakistani human rights activist Tahira Abdullah expressed her indignation: “Pakistani laws must be changed to transform rape from a private crime against a person to a crime against the state, whereby the state should become the “wali ” (protector) of the victim and should pursue the case”.

In December 2020, Pakistan strengthened its rape laws by creating special courts to try cases within four months and provide medical examinations to women within six hours of filing a complaint.