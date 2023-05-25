Salvatore Blanco and Letizia Spatola were sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of the 2-year-old boy

For Letizia Spatola and Salvatore Blanco, Evan’s mother and stepfatherboth sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of the two-year-old childthe judges of the Court of Assizes of Catania, following the proposals put forward by the lawyers of the two convicted of death, have accepted the request for a psychiatric report. The baby went missing at the age of 21 months in August 2020.

The facts date back to August 2020, when Italy was shaken by the news of the death of the 21-month-old child. Little Evan lost his life because of his mother and stepfather and the beatings he suffered.

The couple had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of little Evan. On Monday 22 May, the judges of the Court of Assizes of Catania decided to accept the request of the lawyers of the child’s mother and stepfather, to order a new psychiatric report on both.

The lawyers of Salvatore Blanco they asked for a psychiatric evaluation to understand whether or not he is able to stand trial. Instead, the lawyers of Evan’s mother, Letizia Spatola presented medical documentation already advanced in the first instance when they asked for the woman’s acquittal.

Next May 31 in Court of Assizes in Catania, the judges will appoint an expert already designated by the court, Dr. Gaetano Sisalli. Evan died of cardiac arrest due to a form of bronchopneumonia due to the injuries and abuse suffered at home.

According to the defense of Letizia Spatola, the woman also suffered ill-treatment from her ex-partner. The lawyers have arranged medical certification which attests that she suffered from personality disorders since she was a child.

Salvatore Blanco, on the other hand, in a cell in Vibo Valentia had also attempted to take his own life. A cellmate had saved him at the last moment.