An 88-year-old man sentenced to death 56 years ago has been acquitted by a Japanese court after evidence against him was found to be fabricated. In 1968, Iwao Hakamada was found guilty of killing his boss, his wife, and their two teenage children. He was recently granted a retrial after prosecutors suspected he had fabricated evidence that led to his conviction.

Having spent over half a century on death row – writes the BBC – had a severe impact on Hakamada’s mental healthso much so that he was unable to attend the hearing where his acquittal was ultimately pronounced. Hakamada’s case is one of Japan’s longest and most famous legal sagas and has aroused widespread public interest, so much so that around 500 people lined up to get a seat in the Shizuoka courtroom.

As the verdict was announced, Hakamada’s supporters outside the courthouse cheered, shouting “banzai,” or “hurrah.” Hakamada, excused from all hearings because of his deteriorating mental state, has been cared for by his 91-year-old sister Hideko since he was released from prison and granted a new trial in 2014.