A young woman was sentenced in Nizhni Novgorod to five days in prison for wearing earrings with rainbow colors considered as an extremist symbol, associated with the 'international LGBT movement', considered since last year as an extremist organisation, reported the human rights organization Egida, quoting the woman's lawyer.

In a video published on social media, the woman, sitting in a bar, is wearing earrings. And her partner has a pin with the Ukrainian flag on his sweater. Another patron of the restaurant then addressed them very aggressively, asking them to remove the earrings and brooch. The woman was arrested the next day. A trial recently began in Sarotov against a photographer who had published a photo of a rainbow flag on her Instagram account.

