A man has been sentenced by the Court of Malaga to a total penalty of twelve years and six months in prison for raping his four-year-old daughter and having a huge amount of images of photographs and videos of child pornography, most of them of very young girls, including babies. The facts were reported for the mother of the minor, after the victim told her mother about the events, in July 2022, upon returning to her mother’s home, according to the ruling.

The proven facts indicate that the couple, who were separated, had a relationship for fourteen years as a result of which the little girl was born. In 2019, the woman found image files with pedophile content on the defendant’s cell phone and they consensually agreed to regulate paternal-filial relationships.

To the mother guard and custody were assigned to him and a regime of stays and communications was established that the accused would enjoy on alternate weekends and the week that he was not with her for an afternoon with an overnight stay.

In January 2022, taking advantage of the visitation regime, the man sexually assaulted his daughter on several occasions when he was bathing her and in July 2022 he raped her while they were watching a children’s movie. After an entry and search of his home, the agents seized him all computer and telephone support and they located a huge number of images as well as exchanges of 531 files of pedophile content through telephone messages.

The Court considers it proven that the pedophile material was not only for personal use but also for sharing and, during the investigations, the agents detected several messages on social networks to other users in which he proposed the exchange of child pornography or access to a girls’ WhatsApp group. A multitude of videos and photographs of the same content were also found on his mobile phone, and thousands of files with more images were found on a hard drive.

Continued crime of sexual abuse

The defendant has been convicted of a continuing crime of sexual abuse and possession and distribution of pornographic material with minors. He has been deprived of parental authority and has been disqualified from exercising any profession or trade related to minors, in addition to be prohibited from approaching your daughter within 500 meters for 22 years.





They are also imposed 20 years of probation after serving prison sentences and undergoing sexual education training programs and compensating his daughter with 10,000 euros for moral damages and 300 euros for injuries.