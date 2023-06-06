The former head of the GUEBiPK of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Denis Sugrobov will be released on parole

The former head of the Main Directorate for Economic Security and Anti-Corruption (GUEBiPK) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Denis Sugrobov will leave the colony on parole. This is reported “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, this decision was made by the Skopinsky District Court of the Ryazan Region, considering the relevant petition of the defendant.

It is noted that for the six years spent in the colony, he had no penalties, but received 17 rewards.

On December 19, 2017, it became known that the Supreme Court of Russia commuted the sentence of the former head of the anti-corruption main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: instead of 22 years, the general had to spend 12 years in a colony. Sugrobov was sentenced in April of the same year, he was found guilty of organizing a criminal community in which his subordinates.

According to investigators, Sugrobov’s subordinates created conditions for officials to receive bribes, and then offered them to “surrender” other corrupt officials. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), the general and other police officers committed at least ten serious crimes, including trying to provoke an FSB officer into a bribe. There are 30 victims in the case.