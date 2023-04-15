The Royal Prosecution Service said that Patrick Thelwell was sentenced to 12 months’ community service with “100 hours of unpaid work”, after the York Court of First Instance ruled that he was convicted.

“Thelwell showed no remorse after his arrest and continued his intent to throw eggs at His Majesty the King,” Nick Price, Head of Special Crime and Counterterrorism, said in a statement.

“This is threatening behavior that is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he added.

And last year, footage posted on social media showed eggs flying in front of the British king and his wife before smashing to the ground as they arrived at a traditional event in York.