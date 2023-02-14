The Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia has sentenced a man to three months in prison for a hate crime after he used his YouTube channel to insult, harass, harass and threaten politicians or civil guards from the Valencian municipality of Faura, where he lived, as well as people from different ethnic groups residing in Spain.

The sentence, handed down after the parties reached an agreement by which the convicted person recognized the crimes and showed his agreement with the sentence, also dictates the prohibition of “going to the place of the crime”, that is, the Youtube portal for two years , “which implies the closure for this time of his channel in said network, not being able to access it or create other accounts-profiles-channels in said portal”, as indicated by the ruling.

In addition, the resolution imposes several fines on the offender -one for the hate crime, another seven for as many minor offenses of threats and an eighth for a minor offense of harassment- and six years of special disqualification from practicing any profession or trade in the field educational, educational, sports or free time. Lastly, it agrees to the destruction and deletion of part of the videos released.

The events occurred during the first half of 2020 when, according to the proven facts, the man published audiovisual material on his YouTube channel, accessible to any Internet user and with unlimited advertising potential, consisting of videos in which he harassed, harassed, and threatened different people known in Faura, such as members of the Civil Guard or political officials.

On that channel, according to the sentence, which was well known in the town, the convicted person also publicly expressed a “hostile, violent, denigrating and intimidating” speech against the dignity of people of other races residing in Spain.

Thus, with respect to the members of these ethnic groups, he defended their expulsion from the national territory and the non-recognition of their basic rights and used an aggressive, challenging, contemptuous, and deeply offensive tone with incitement to violence.